Families in Georgia personally impacted by war in Israel

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Fighting between Israel and Hamas is having an impact around the world.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Georgia families who have loved ones in the war zone.

The Atlanta Jewish community and its supporters are expected to gather outside city hall in Sandy Springs on Tuesday night to rally in solidarity.

Nancy Brown is extremely concerned about the deadly war unfolding in Israel, and with good reason.

Her 18-year-old son, Ian, a recent graduate of Fulton County’s Riverwood High School, is currently studying aboard in Jerusalem with family and friends.

“Our son called us at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. We didn’t know what was going on at that time, it had just started. And he’s like, ‘I’m okay’ and we were like what the heck is going on?” Brown said.

Since then Nanci and her husband Adam have been staying in close contact with their son who is currently staying in a secured facility with other Americans.

“They’re having constant meetings as to what to do for security and what to do when to go in the bunkers when it’s necessary,” she said.

The stress and anxiety has also consumed other metro Atlanta families like the Mayers.

Their daughter is an Israeli soldier.

They’ve asked Channel 2 Action News not to identify her because they fear for her safety.

“She is terrified. It’s really hard,” Meirab Mayer said.

After graduating from a metro Atlanta high school in 2021, their 20-year-old daughter moved to Israel where she was a volunteer until she joined the Israel Defense Forces in January.

“She is doing this in a place that has been and is still is under missile attack,” Mayer said.

Tuesday night’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Organizers told Seiden they are expecting a huge crowd who will hear from a number of community leaders.

