Driver in Sandy Springs shot on GA 400 during road rage incident

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver was shot during a road rage incident on Georgia 400 on Monday morning.

Sandy Springs police told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was shot several times by another driver near Windsor Parkway exit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The injured driver has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not said what led to the road rage.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rockdale County Chemical Fire: Business owners shut down over fire. ‘I don’t want to inhale it’

©2024 Cox Media Group