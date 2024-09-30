North Fulton County

Driver in Sandy Springs shot on GA 400 during road rage incident

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver was shot during a road rage incident on Georgia 400 on Monday morning.

Sandy Springs police told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was shot several times by another driver near Windsor Parkway exit.

The injured driver has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not said what led to the road rage.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.

