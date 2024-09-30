Driver in Sandy Springs shot on GA 400 during road rage incident

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver was shot during a road rage incident on Georgia 400 on Monday morning.
Sandy Springs police told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was shot several times by another driver near Windsor Parkway exit.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The injured driver has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not said what led to the road rage.
Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rockdale County chemical fire: GDOT reopens I-20 in both directions
- Rockdale County chemical fire: County and School closings for Monday
- NL Wild Card race: Braves need 1 win against Mets to make MLB playoffs
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group