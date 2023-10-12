Costco temporarily evacuated in Alpharetta due to gas leak, fire department confirms

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A metro area store was temporarily evacuated after reports of a gas leak.
The Alpharetta Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the Costco on Jordan Court had a “large Freon leak” from a freezer in the store.
A hazmat team and three other units responded to the Costco and evacuated the store while the building was ventilated.
The fire department confirmed the building was safe to re-enter, and business resumed inside.
No injuries or illnesses were reported from the leak, according to officials.
HazMat 84, Engine 81 and Truck 81, and Battalion 8, which responded to the scene earlier, are now clearing the area and the building was turned back over to Costco, according to the fire department.
