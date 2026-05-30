Chattahoochee Nature Center welcomes nine new board members

ROSWELL, Ga. — The nonprofit Chattahoochee Nature Center (CNC) announced that it has appointed nine new trustees to its board of directors.

The members being added to the environmental education and conservation organization’s board are David Bell, senior water scientist at Jacobs Solutions; David Brabham, vice president of stewardship at Georgia-Pacific; Mitchell Davis, principal at Pond & Company; Sheriee Davis, chief financial officer at The JME Group; Scott Hendricks, manager of growth and natural resources in Georgia Power’s Environmental Affairs Department; Craig Hodges, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Cox Enterprises; Ryan Rogers, strategic communications director at Cookerly PR; Tom Schulz, director of research and development at Kimberly Clark; and Neelesh Tatia, senior director of finance and accounting at Comcast.

CNC says that the new trustees bring expertise in areas like “sustainability, conservation, finance, communications and community leadership,” qualities that the nonprofit says will help it to achieve its “strategic vision” as the organization prepares for its 50th anniversary.

“We are fortunate to have experienced consistent positive growth over the last 50 years thanks to guidance and insight provided by our board of directors,” said Natasha Rice, president and CEO of CNC. “As we celebrate this exciting time in our storied history, we are honored to welcome [nine] new incredible individuals to our board and confident in a bright future ahead as we continue building our legacy.”

In addition to the new faces, CNC also announced the retirement of six board members: Michelle Griffin, Harriette Hoyt, Aaron Mitchell, John Mulcahy, Mike Rieman, Ramona Walsh and Bob Williams.

“It is with deep gratitude that we transitioned this latest class of board members into our board member alumni group,” said Rice. “Their wisdom, time and dedication helped shape many important milestones for CNC, and their impact will continue to be felt for years to come.”

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