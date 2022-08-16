Burglars break into Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home

Sandy Springs police investigating after burglars break into Mariah's Carey's metro Atlanta home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a break-in at superstar Mariah Carey’s home.

Last month, Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was the first to report about police investigating gangs targeting celebrities, including a real housewives star in Sandy Springs.

Now we’ve learned just days after Winne’s story aired, criminals hit Carey’s home.

“We love our neighborhood, and it does attract celebrities. And I think they feel safe here like we do,” said Jennifer Klein, who lives close to Carey’s neighborhood. “The home had been burglarized — Marian Carey’s — and it just happened to be on our bike route.”

“They hear someone with money is around, and they’re going to take advantage of it. It’s just sad,” said Carol Lipinski.

Channel 2 Action News attempted to contact her representatives for comment on the break-in but got no response.

Sandy Springs police confirm the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’ve had several that have been hit over the last few months,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Records show the southern colonial mansion was purchased in November 2021 by Carey’s trust and boasts nine bedrooms, a movie theater and a pool.

“It’s a gang that targets people. A lot of times celebrities ... put their information out there on social media that they’re not home,” McGinnis said.

Last month, four suspected gang members were arrested in connection to at least 15 home invasions of celebrities over the past year — including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton.

Sandy Springs police have a warning for anyone who shares their daily life on social media.

“It’s not just the good guys that look at social media and enjoy what you post. The bad guys look at social media and enjoy what you post as well,” McGinnis said.

Carey posted a picture on Instagram two days before the burglary was reported to have occurred that showed she was vacationing in the Hamptons.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sheriff’s office selects crowdsourced name for newest K-9 officer The Union County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee finally has a name. (NCD)





©2022 Cox Media Group