Bear spotted in Sandy Springs neighborhood

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs family got a bit of a scare when their security cameras caught a bear walking through the backyard.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the bear near a home on Angus Trail earlier this week.

Luckily, nothing was damaged and no one was injured.

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Earlier this week, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported a sighting of a young black bear in a Smyrna neighborhood.

The encounter happened over the weekend in the Carrington Park subdivision near Cottesford Drive and Windy Hill Road.

The bear could be spotted walking through a backyard, approaching a home and briefly climbing onto the side of the house.

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