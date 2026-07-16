Bear spotted in Sandy Springs neighborhood

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs family got a bit of a scare when their security cameras caught a bear walking through the backyard.
Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the bear near a home on Angus Trail earlier this week.
Luckily, nothing was damaged and no one was injured.
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Earlier this week, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported a sighting of a young black bear in a Smyrna neighborhood.
The encounter happened over the weekend in the Carrington Park subdivision near Cottesford Drive and Windy Hill Road.
The bear could be spotted walking through a backyard, approaching a home and briefly climbing onto the side of the house.
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