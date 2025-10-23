Alpharetta seeks volunteers for river cleanup effort Saturday

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Volunteers are needed for Alpharetta’s Rivers Alive event Saturday to help clean up local waterways and greenways.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Rock Mill Park, 3100 Kimball Bridge Road. It’s organized by the City of Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Natural Resources Commission.

Participants will sign in at Rock Mill Park at 8:30 a.m., followed by announcements at 8:45 a.m. Volunteers will then be dispatched to various cleanup projects and return by 11:30 a.m. with collected litter and debris for weighing and tallying.

Volunteers will take part in tasks such as removing litter from greenways, roadways and streams, as well as stenciling storm drains and other projects aimed at preserving the community’s waterways.

Rivers Alive aims to raise awareness and involvement in the preservation of Georgia’s water resources.

In 2024, 6,748 volunteers removed 111,990 pounds of trash from waterways, including items like tires and refrigerators.

Statewide sponsors such as International Paper, Georgia Power, and others provide financial support and assist with local cleanups.

Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register by emailing tporter@alpharetta.ga.us or calling (678) 297-6213.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group