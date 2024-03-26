Alpharetta replacing beloved ‘Wacky World’ playground at Wills Park

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta residents will have a renewed playground at Wills Park when the rebuilt Wacky World is completed in October.

The City of Alpharetta has announced that the playground, which has provided fun for families at the park for over 27 years, will be removed so a next-generation version of it can be rebuilt.

The city says the original playground was built out of wood and is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The one-acre Wacky World playground was built over six days through the efforts of 2,673 volunteers who dedicated their time across 3,000 shifts.

It was named “Wacky World” by local schoolchildren.

The new Wacky World will include a zipline, new climbing structures, racing slides, and more.

The city will hold a farewell celebration to the original Wacky World on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled to May 5.

