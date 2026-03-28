Alpharetta launches city-branded Tesla charging station at police HQ

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The city of Alpharetta said it opened a first-of-its-kind Tesla charging host site at the Alpharetta Police Headquarters this week.

The four-stall facility is the first city-branded charging station in Georgia and is open to both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicle drivers.

Installed as part of the Tesla Supercharger for Business program, the site is designed to increase charging accessibility and reduce wait times for the community. The project also provides the city’s Police Department with ultra-fast charging capabilities to support electric patrol vehicles.

The charging station features four fast chargers with a capacity of up to 325 kW. The technology is capable of delivering about 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes. The site is supported by the Tesla network, which includes real-time monitoring and maintenance systems to ensure reliability.

The new infrastructure provides a practical upgrade for the city’s public safety operations. Alpharetta police officers previously used slower charging units at the police station. The transition to ultra-fast chargers allows police vehicles to quickly add range and return to patrol duties faster.

The facility was deployed through the Tesla Supercharger for Business program. As the first city-branded charging site in Alpharetta, the station is intended to serve as a dependable option for residents, visitors and commuters. City officials said the added capacity helps reduce wait times as the local demand for electric vehicles continues to increase.

Alpharetta leaders, public safety staff and community members from throughout metro Atlanta attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to mark the official opening.

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