  • 25-year-old drowns after falling from cliff into Chattahoochee River

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man drowned Saturday after falling from a cliff into the Chattahoochee River. 

    Police said the victim was tubing with a group of friends near Sandy Point Park in Sandy Springs. They stopped at a location with a rope swing and rock cliffs, where the victim fell and went under. 

    Cobb County Fire and swift water rescue team located the victim and transported him to Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    The victim was identified as Christian Collis, 25, of Douglasville. 

    The medical examiner will conduct a full investigation to determine cause of death. 

    Officials said river levels and currents are at extremely dangerous levels after recent rain and people should avoid swimming. 

