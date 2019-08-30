0 'I just took off': Cashier runs away from would-be Smoothie King robber

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Johns Creek police say they want to find a man who tried to rob a Smoothie King store in the middle of the day in a busy shopping center.

The Aug. 21 incident was captured by surveillance cameras inside the McGinnis Ferry Road store.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik got a copy of the video and a 911 call made by a store employee.

"He was like: ‘I'm not playing with you. Give me the money, give me the money,'" the clerk told dispatchers. "That's when I took off running."

The victim told police she saw the man with a gun between his legs.

TRENDING STORIES:

"He said, ‘I'm not playing, I'm not playing.' I saw his gun, and I took off," she said. "I took off. I don't play that. I just took off."

Police said the man wasn't able to take any money because the employees couldn't get the register opened.

"Initially, they handled it very well," said Johns Creek police Lt. Todd Hood. "It's money. It's not worth your life."

Hood said police haven't come across any other similar cases in the area but they are concerned the robber might strike again because he had no problem coming in during the middle of a busy day.

"We want to capture this individual before he gets a little bit more aggressive in what his actions are," said Hood.

The owner of a barbershop next door told Petchenik he's concerned about the robbery and about a November 2018 attack at a nearby Ross store in which someone fired their way into the business to rob it.

"This neighborhood is great," said Ben Ghotbi, owner of Friend's Barber Shop. "Great shopping center, but recently a few things happened that surprised us."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.