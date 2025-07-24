Norfolk Southern confirms merger talks with Union Pacific

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern confirmed on Thursday that it is in merger talks with Union Pacific.

The merger between two of the country’s major freight railroads would create a single U.S. railroad with service stretching coast-to-coast.

Thursday’s statement is the first time Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific have acknowledged the talks. The Associated Press and the New York Times reported on a potential merger last week.

Both companies say they will not have any additional comments at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll break down the merger talks on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group