Nonprofit working to send Kennesaw 2-year-old fighting cancer and her family to Disney

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old from Kennesaw continues to fight like a warrior after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Channel 2′s Heather Catlin learned how a nonprofit is hoping to treat the entire family to a trip of a lifetime.

“You know the past year and a half has been nothing but stress. It’s been crazy, emotional and heavy,” Stefanie McKinney told Catlin.

Emily Kate has undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy, a 6-hour surgery and many other treatments to combat what comes with cancer and treatment.

“She still has some lymph node involvement going on so right now we are just watching and waiting,” her mother said. “So she goes back to Scottish Rite every three months to do scans and we are just waiting to see what happens.”

Emily Kate has battled through it all with her 9-year-old big sister Madison by her side.

“She’s been through a lot and she’s been a rock for this family just how well she’s handled it,” her dad Chris McKinney.

To give the entire family something to look forward to, the nonprofit Campaign One at a Time is raising $5,000 to send everyone to Disney. Any extra money goes to help other families.

As for the McKinneys, they said the trip gives them a chance to simply be happy and together.

“Now we just get to, you know, throw on our Mickey Mouse fanny pack, sit in the sunshine, ride all the rides and laugh together just truly enjoy being us,” Stefanie said.

A fundraising page for the McKinney family can be found here.

A local princess fighting Cancer meets her favorite Disney character (WSB-TV)

