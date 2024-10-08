Nonprofit holds fundraiser on Giving Day for Apes in Blue Ridge Mountains

MORGANTON, Ga. — Tuesday is Giving Day for Apes and one Georgia-based nonprofit isn’t monkeying around.

In the Blue Ridge Mountains, just north of Atlanta, Project Chimps is raising money to keep giving their nearly 100 ape residents the best lives they can.

The nonprofit said in a release that they operate as a sanctuary for former research lab chimpanzees and have 95 residents.

To continue caring for them “as they live out their lives,” the nonprofit is using Giving Day for Apes to make sure they can “maintain the exemplary care” they provide to the apes.

“To see the males and females interact with each other and figure out how to interact with each other is so rewarding,” caregiver India Sloan said. “They’ve had limited to no experience with the opposite sex [in the lab] so it’s really cool to see their personalities change. Their personalities evolve a lot and come out a lot more once they’ve been in sanctuary and get comfortable knowing where they are.”

So far, the organization said they’ve already raised more than $18,500 during the early giving period, and is hoping to hit a full $75,000 by midnight.

To donate to Project Chimps, head online here.

