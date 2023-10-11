NLDS 2023: Braves announce starting pitcher for Game 3 vs Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday morning that Bryce Elder will take the mound in Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves manager Brian Snitker declined on Tuesday to name a starter, but the options were down to Elder or rookie AJ Smith-Shawver to start. Atlanta decided to go with Elder, who has faced the Phillies twice this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 22, he pitched seven solid innings, giving up only three hits and didn’t allow a run in the Braves road win.

He last pitched against the Phillies at home on Sept. 20. In the Braves’ extra innings loss, Elder started and went 3.2 innings. He gave up three hits and four runs.

RELATED STORIES:

The Braves and Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Division Series. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 5:07 p.m.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo is reporting live from Citizens Bank Park for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The team feels ready to play in one of the loudest atmospheres in Major League Baseball.

“We know Philly fans. We know them pretty well. They’re passionate for their team. But it’s definitely going to be chaotic, it’s going to be loud and we just have to be ready for it,” AJ Minter said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fans send Atlanta Braves players off ahead of NLDS away games

©2023 Cox Media Group