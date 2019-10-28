0 NICU babies at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta dressed up for Halloween

For families with babies in the NICU, holidays can be tough. They just want to be home with their newborns and create memories as a family.

But the nurses at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are going above and beyond to give memories that they can cherish forever.

For the fourth year in a row, nurse Tara Fankhauser—who's also a mom of three—spent months crocheting Halloween costumes for her patients.

Using Pinterest and each baby's unique personality for inspiration, Fankhauser starts knitting in the spring and keeps going, right up to Halloween.

Each costume can take anywhere from a couple of hours to a full day, Fankhauser said.

"What started out as a hobby has quickly become a hospital tradition that brings joy to our families and staff," the hospital said in a news release.

