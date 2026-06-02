NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights on Channel 2

RALEIGH — The battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup is on Channel 2!

ABC will air all games of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Eastern Conference champions Carolina Hurricanes and Western Conference champions Vegas Golden Knights.

Both organizations are searching for their second Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes won in 2006 and the Golden Knights won in 2023.

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Here’s the complete TV schedule.

Game 1: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

Game 2: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Game 3: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Game 4: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Game 5*: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Thursday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Game 6*: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Game 7*: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Wednesday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

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