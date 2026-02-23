NFL Scouting Combine: See which UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State players were invited

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins Monday in Indianapolis with 319 players participating in this year’s event.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will report live from the combine each day this week on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

The players will look to make an impression in front of all 32 NFL teams as they prepare to hear their names called during the NFL Draft or sign as a free agent.

The list includes several players from Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. Here are the names to know.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State players:

Ted Hurst

Georgia Tech players:

Haynes King

Eric Rivers

Keylan Rutledge

Ahmari Harvey

University of Georgia players:

Dillon Bell

Zachariah Branch

Colbie Young

Oscar Delp

Monroe Freeling

Micah Morris

Christen Miller

CJ Allen

Daylen Everette

Brett Thorson

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group