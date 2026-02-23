Local

NFL Scouting Combine: See which UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State players were invited

By WSBTV.com News Staff
2025 NFL Scouting Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: A general view of signage during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins Monday in Indianapolis with 319 players participating in this year’s event.

The players will look to make an impression in front of all 32 NFL teams as they prepare to hear their names called during the NFL Draft or sign as a free agent.

The list includes several players from Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. Here are the names to know.

Georgia State players:

  • Ted Hurst

Georgia Tech players:

  • Haynes King
  • Eric Rivers
  • Keylan Rutledge
  • Ahmari Harvey

University of Georgia players:

  • Dillon Bell
  • Zachariah Branch
  • Colbie Young
  • Oscar Delp
  • Monroe Freeling
  • Micah Morris
  • Christen Miller
  • CJ Allen
  • Daylen Everette
  • Brett Thorson

