NFL Scouting Combine: See which UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State players were invited

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins Monday in Indianapolis with 319 players participating in this year’s event.
Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will report live from the combine each day this week on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.
The players will look to make an impression in front of all 32 NFL teams as they prepare to hear their names called during the NFL Draft or sign as a free agent.
The list includes several players from Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. Here are the names to know.
Georgia State players:
- Ted Hurst
Georgia Tech players:
- Haynes King
- Eric Rivers
- Keylan Rutledge
- Ahmari Harvey
University of Georgia players:
- Dillon Bell
- Zachariah Branch
- Colbie Young
- Oscar Delp
- Monroe Freeling
- Micah Morris
- Christen Miller
- CJ Allen
- Daylen Everette
- Brett Thorson
