NFL DRAFT: These former Georgia college, high school athletes taken Night 2

ATLANTA — The 2026 NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three on Channel 2 on Friday night.

A handful of Georgia standouts were already drafted in Thursday night’s first round and are heading to the NFL. But now, even more are joining them.

The 2026 NFL Draft continues with rounds four through seven on Saturday, LIVE on Channel 2, starting at 12 p.m.

Early on in the second round, metro Atlanta natives hit big as two locals were taken back-to-back.

First up, the Houston Texans drafted Suwanee native and former North Gwinnett High School standout, Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

He was the fifth pick of the night and No. 36 overall. He’ll join Georgia Tech Guard Keylan Rutledge who the Texans took in round one.

One pick later, the New York Giants drafted Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood as No. 37

Hood played at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Henry County.

The first Bulldog to be drafted on Night Two was former Cedar Grove High School standout, defensive tackle Christen Miller.

The New Orleans Saints drafted him as the overall No. 42 pick.

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Just a few picks later, the Baltimore Ravens brought it back to metro Atlanta, selecting Missouri and Westlake High School’s Zion Young.

With their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons chose to keep it in the family.

At No. 48, the Falcons chose cornerback Avieon Terrell. His brother, AJ Terrell, is already a Falcons cornerback.

He’s also a metro Atlanta native who attended Westlake High School.

Linebacker CJ Allen wasn’t going to let his teammate be the only Dawg getting drafted in the second round.

The Lamar County native was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the overall No. 53 pick.

It’s “Georgia on My Mind” for the Houston Texans!

They pick up their third Georgia native with Michigan tight end and Rabun County native Marlin Klein.

The 2026 NFL Draft continues on Channel 2.

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