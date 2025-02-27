NFL Combine: 41 former Georgia high school, college players attending

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis and the state of Georgia is well represented.

All in all, there are 329 players at the NFL Combine looking to make an impression in front of all 32 NFL teams. Of those players, 41 either played high school or at the University of Georgia. That’s 12% of the entire combine field.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein caught up with former North Gwinnett High School teammates Jared Ivey and Barrett Carter.

Ivey played defensive end for Georgia Tech and Ole Miss while Carter played linebacker at Clemson. While they went onto different colleges, both told Klein that there is nothing better than enjoying the journey to the NFL together.

“It’s cool to see guys that I grew up with, played little league ball with, to see us chasing our dreams out. It’s truly a special moment,” Carter said.

Ivey said it’s clear to see how football is king in Georgia.

“We’ve been watching films since early in middle school and stuff like that,” Ivey said. “And then you get to high school and playing 7A ball and and play against some of the best competition in America.”

In addition to Carter and Ivey, there is a third member of their North Gwinnett team at the NFL Combine: Jordan Hancock, a standout cornerback who won a national championship with Ohio State last month.

“Jordan’s still one of my best friends to this day,” Carter said.

Klein also caught up with Mykell Williams. He checks both boxes of playing high school football in Columbus and putting on the red and black for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“At Georgia, we got the best ball, man. Ain’t no question. That’s why we’re here. Georgia produces the best athletes, the best football players,” Williams said.

