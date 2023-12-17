‘No warnings. No exceptions:’ This is what it will cost if you decide to drink and drive

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple metro Atlanta law agencies are warning drivers to avoid a costly DUI arrest, by choosing not to drink and drive.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with other metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies to help lower crashes, deaths and injuries.

The effort comes into play for the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that began Dec. 14 through January 1, 2024.

Officials said Georgia State Patrol, along with deputies and police officers will take any driver they find to be over the legal Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of .08 to jail.

“No warnings. No call a friend to drive you home. No exceptions,” the sheriff’s office said.

“All drunk driving deaths are completely preventable because they are all caused by someone making the wrong decision to drive after drinking,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “We are warning everyone now is the time to plan a sober ride before the party or celebration because our deputies will not be giving warnings to drunk and drugged drivers we find on the road.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that in Georgia, one out of four persons killed in traffic crashes in December from 2017 to 2021 involved a driver whose BAC was higher than the state’s legal limit.

A DUI arrest can cost you up to $10,000 in court fees, fines, attorney fees, and higher insurance premiums. A DUI conviction may also cost you your job or prevent you from being hired.

Here are a few ways to help stop drunk driving:

Choose a non-drinking person to be the designated driver before going out.

Do not let someone you know get behind the wheel if they have been drinking.

Let friends know they can contact you for a sober ride when needed.

Those hosting a party where alcohol is served should make sure guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt because it is the best defense against impaired drivers.

“The holidays are time for families and friends to celebrate but there are too many families who will be spending this holiday season missing a loved one whose life was ended by a drunk or drugged driver,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “If alcohol is going to be part of the celebration, make sure the plans include a sober ride and do not let family or friends get behind the wheel if you believe they are too impaired to drive.”

