Ex-deputy picked up woman while on patrol, then solicited sex acts, DA says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former metro Atlanta deputy has been sentenced to years in prison after a Newton County jury found him guilty of violating his oath of office in connection with a 2023 incident involving a woman he encountered while on patrol.

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On Wednesday, a Newton County jury convicted George Rahming on three counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

According to prosecutors, the charges stemmed from Rahming’s actions while he was on duty and in uniform in July 2023.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office said the violations included:

Committing the offense of sexual contact by an employee in the first degree

Committing the offense of solicitation of sodomy

Buying condoms while on duty, taking the victim to a secluded area, soliciting sex acts, and engaging in sexual intercourse

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Investigators said the incident began when Rahming pulled his patrol vehicle alongside a woman walking on the side of the road, pretending he was stopping to help her.

Each count carried a sentence ranging from one to five years in prison.

Following the guilty verdict, the court immediately moved into a sentencing hearing. Prosecutors and defense attorneys reportedly sought vastly different outcomes, but the judge ultimately sentenced Rahming to 15 years, with the first seven years to be served in prison. The sentence also includes multiple additional conditions.

Authorities said hospital staff first alerted law enforcement after the victim disclosed what had happened.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the hospital and launched an investigation. Investigators later reviewed surveillance video from a gas station, which prosecutors say helped identify Rahming as the deputy involved.

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Because the incident happened near a county line, investigators initially were unsure which agency employed the suspect.

Once Rahming was identified, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take over the case.

In a statement following the conviction, District Attorney Randy McGinley praised investigators and stated that the case should not reflect on law enforcement as a whole.

“This conviction does not serve as a statement against law enforcement, but against one person … who used his authority and power for improper purposes,” McGinley said.

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