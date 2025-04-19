Deputies looking for gunman who shot at Newton County house

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

On Saturday at about 9:44 a.m., deputies responded to Woodcrest Drive to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies learned that someone had shot at the house.

No one in the house was injured. Deputies are asking residents who live in the Country Woods neighborhood area to please check their cameras for suspicious activity between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The suspect is described as a tall man who wore all black and a ski mask. His hoodie appeared to have a skeleton design on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Alberto at 678-625-1429 or email oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org.

