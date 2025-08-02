Convicted felon arrested in connection with Newton County hit-and-run

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a hit-and-run crash led to a chase, Newton County authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11 a.m. on July 23, Newton County deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on Cook Road. Witnesses told authorities a black Acura SUV was traveling in the wrong lane, forcing at least one vehicle off the road and then hit a stop sign.

Dep. Matthew Shelnutt spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Bypass Road at Lower River Road.

The sheriff’s office said as Shelnutt tried to pull the car over, the driver, Marquis Dukes, 34, of Covington, did not stop, leading to a chase that ended on South Lake Drive.

Dukes was then arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found cocaine and marijuana, several pill bottles containing oxycodone and Xanax, and a handgun.

The NCSO later confirmed Dukes as a convicted felon.

He was charged with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer;

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute;

Possession, purchase, manufacture or sale of marijuana;

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Two counts of possession of drugs not in their original containers;

Improper lane usage;

Weaving over the roadway;

Failure to fulfill the duty upon striking an unattended vehicle

He was booked into the Newton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group