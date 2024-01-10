‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after shooting in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.
Investigators say they believe Thomas Ray “TR” Crowe was involved in a shooting on Womack Road on Tuesday in Covington.
Deputies say Crowe should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
He is described as being six feet tall and approximately 215 pounds.
The only details that authorities have shared with Channel 2 Action News is that a victim was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.
The sheriff’s office says anyone who comes into contact with Crowe should call 911.
