3 students arrested after guns found in Newton high school, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County have arrested three students after finding guns inside a high school earlier this month.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, administrators found a loaded extended magazine on one of the students on April 15.

The school was placed on lockdown as deputies investigated.

While looking through the student’s phone, they found a video showing two students holding guns.

When they found the second student, they found another gun matching the other gun seen in the video.

The report says that, in total, three students were placed under arrest.

Two of them were identified as Devin Pettis and Diamond Gunn. The third was not identified because he or she is a juvenile.

Pettis and Gunn were taken to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the third was taken to the Rockdale Youth Detention Center.

According to jail records, Pettis remains in the Newton County Jail.

