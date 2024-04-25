Man facing 2 dozen charges after flipping car in 3rd chase in a week with Clayton deputies

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The third time was the charm for Clayton County sheriff’s deputies who arrested a man after being involved in three separate chases with him.
Over the weekend, deputies say they tried pulling over Alexander Dunn, who was driving a gold Toyota Avalon, but he sped off.
They spotted the car again on Monday and again tried pulling it over, but the driver sped off.
On Wednesday, deputies say they were patrolling in the area of Riverdale Road when they spotted the license plate, which was now on a black GMC Denali Terrain.
Deputies tried blocking the GMC, but Dunn was able to get away once again. They say he began driving recklessly.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer called the station and said the car nearly hit her during the chase.
Eventually, they say Dunn crashed into a Chrysler 300, lost control and flipped over on Riverdale Road near Church Street.
Dunn tried climbing out of the car to run away, but he was stopped by a K9.
He was arrested and is now facing 24 charges, including three counts of cruelty to children, obstruction, two counts of hit and run and a long list of traffic charges.
