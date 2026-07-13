New transit routes launch in Henry County. Rides are free for first month

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A new transit route designed to expand mobility and improve regional connectivity within Henry County officially launched on Monday.

Henry Connect Route 1 connects downtown McDonough, Piedmont Henry Hospital and downtown Stockbridge, offering residents expanded access to health care, jobs and other community destinations.

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The $850,000 investment includes two new buses and 58 bus stops. The new route is projected to serve 8,700 new riders annually and increase systemwide ridership by 17.6%.

A key feature of Henry Connect Route 1 is its connection to the broader regional transit network. The route includes a MARTA transfer in the initial fare, allowing riders to avoid double-payment when connecting to regional transportation options.

Buses on Henry Connect Route 1 will operate hourly from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rides will be free for the first month of service.

After the introductory period, fares will be $2.50 per ride for riders under age 60. Riders ages 60 and older will pay $1.00 per ride. Accessible boarding and real-time arrival information are also part of the project.

Riders can find route maps, schedules, fare information and stop details online here.

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