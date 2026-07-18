New SolarShare program brings affordable clean energy to Cobb EMC members

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb EMC and Gas South announced they have broken ground on a new community solar project in Cherokee County off Interstate 75.

This project aims to expand access to locally generated clean energy for Cobb EMC members through the new SolarShare program. It is one of only a few interstate solar projects in the United States and the second in Georgia.

The SolarShare program is designed to make solar power more accessible and affordable for eligible members who may not be able to install rooftop panels at their home or business. This initiative provides a flexible alternative to traditional rooftop solar, making it suitable for renters, members with strict homeowner’s association restrictions or those seeking a simpler way to support clean energy.

The project was developed in coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation, showcasing cross-agency collaboration to bring this site online.

The community solar project has a planned capacity of one MW and will generate electricity locally in Cherokee County, feeding it directly into Cobb EMC’s system. This local generation helps reduce the overall carbon footprint while keeping energy benefits within the community.

Tim Jarrell, executive vice president of Power Supply and Emerging Technologies at Cobb EMC, stated that the project reflects the company’s commitment to providing practical, member-focused energy solutions.

“This project reflects our commitment to offering practical, member-focused energy solutions,” Jarrell said. “SolarShare provides an affordable way for our members to participate in local solar generation without the cost and complexity of rooftop systems, while supporting cleaner energy close to home.”

Gas South is partnering with Cobb EMC on the project.

Jamie Tiernan, chief financial officer at Gas South, emphasized the importance of collaboration in expanding energy access.

“At Gas South, we’re proud to partner with Cobb EMC in efforts that expand access to practical, reliable energy solutions for the communities we serve,” Tiernan said. “SolarShare highlights how forward-thinking collaboration can drive meaningful, long-term benefits for our customers.”

Colite Technologies is the installation partner responsible for bringing the solar project online efficiently and safely.

Kevin O’Hara, president and CEO of Colite Technologies, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Cobb EMC to support the provision of clean renewable energy to their member base,” O’Hara said. “Cobb EMC is truly a forward-thinking utility creatively addressing the ongoing challenges in the electric energy market.”

Through SolarShare, Cobb EMC members can purchase blocks of solar power on a monthly basis and receive a corresponding bill credit for the energy produced. Members may purchase up to five blocks, with each block comprised of three solar panels, allowing flexibility to match individual energy needs and budgets.

Participation in the program can also transfer if a member moves within Cobb EMC’s service area.

Space is limited for the SolarShare program. Members interested in participating are encouraged to pre-enroll now by visiting www.cobbemc.com/solarshare.

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