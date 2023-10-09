New park with miles of trails for hiking, biking opens in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A new park just opened to the public in South Fulton with miles of trails for hiking and biking. Channel 2 Action News got a look at how you can enjoy the Aerotropolis Nature Park.

Bill Jones started the Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land in 2015 to preserve natural places to walk his job. With the opening of this nature park, he has preserved over10,000 acres for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve activated 13 parks ranging in size from 750 acres down to little pocket parks,” Jones said. “We’ve got several pocket parks in Atlanta now.”

The new park off Butner Road in South Fulton offers over three miles of mountain biking trails. It has a skills course with lumps, bumps, obstacles and curves to practice on.

“It’s a healthy way to spend time with your kids. Get ‘em out from behind the computer or off the phone,” father Scott Stewart said.

“There’s just a lot of opportunity to get more people and kids out in nature, exercising, fresh air, and ya’ know, community is part of our mission too,” Jones said.

The land was donated in 2015. The Southeastern Trust for Parks is making a big investment in the Aerotropolis corridor. Last year, the organization preserved 81 acres nearby.

“Campbellton Creek Nature Park, which also has hiking and biking trails and nature trails and a bouldering area. The two of these together start adding a lot more recreation to this little area of the City of South Fulton. So you start getting a little bit more mass. We’re encouraging more of that.”

The park sits along the proposed Aero ATL Gateway that connects the airport to the surrounding communities with multi-use trails.

