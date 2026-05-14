New nonprofit initiative supports Georgia’s film industry workforce development

The Georgia Production Partnership has launched the Georgia Production Partnership Alliance (GPPA), a new initiative focused on direct investment into Georgia’s future filmmakers.

The GPPA is a nonprofit branch of the Georgia Production Partnership that seeks to create career pathways and develop a workforce that will transform Georgia into a self-sustaining production hub.

The announcement comes after Georgia’s film industry experienced a downturn, from $4 billion in direct spending in 2022 to just $2 billion in 2025, revealing weaknesses in the state’s ability to maintain steady business amid broader industry upheaval and competition from overseas tax incentives.

“We need to transform Georgia from a state that serves Hollywood to one that builds an independent creative economy,” Darius Evans, the co-president of the Georgia Production Partnership, said. “We have the infrastructure here, but we don’t have the above-the-line crew to take advantage of the tax credits to create productions.”

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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