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New nonprofit initiative supports Georgia’s film industry workforce development

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
New nonprofit initiative supports Georgia’s film industry workforce development The series “Tulsa Kings” filming in Midtown in 2025. (Courtesy GPP via Rough Draft Atlanta)
By Rough Draft Atlanta staff

The Georgia Production Partnership has launched the Georgia Production Partnership Alliance (GPPA), a new initiative focused on direct investment into Georgia’s future filmmakers.

The GPPA is a nonprofit branch of the Georgia Production Partnership that seeks to create career pathways and develop a workforce that will transform Georgia into a self-sustaining production hub.

The announcement comes after Georgia’s film industry experienced a downturn, from $4 billion in direct spending in 2022 to just $2 billion in 2025, revealing weaknesses in the state’s ability to maintain steady business amid broader industry upheaval and competition from overseas tax incentives.

“We need to transform Georgia from a state that serves Hollywood to one that builds an independent creative economy,” Darius Evans, the co-president of the Georgia Production Partnership, said. “We have the infrastructure here, but we don’t have the above-the-line crew to take advantage of the tax credits to create productions.”

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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