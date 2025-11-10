New team coming to Atlanta? Company that owns Falcons and Atlanta United responds to reports

ATLANTA — Reports say the National Women’s Soccer League plans to award an expansion team to Atlanta, making it the league’s 17th franchise.

The sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the new team will be owned by Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United FC.

AMB Sports and Entertainment confirmed that talks are ongoing.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the company said, “We have had productive engagement with NWSL and others in its stakeholder group on the possibility of bringing an expansion franchise to Atlanta. We have nothing to announce currently as those conversations are ongoing.”

