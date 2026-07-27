Neighbors want Georgia State to put brakes on $6.37M electric bus hub

ATLANTA — A group of concerned business owners and neighbors want to work to stop on a new transportation facility in a historic downtown district.

Georgia State University is building a $6.37 million hub for its 20 new electric buses. It should be complete by the end of the year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But those who live and work in Sweet Auburn-Edgewood Avenue-King historic district are asking for a temporary pause on the project. They sent a letter to the Georgia Board of Regents last week that was signed by a long list of property and business owners, residents faith leaders and other stakeholders.

They have economic, mobility and public safety concerns. The group is asking for an impact analysis of the facility to review data and what’s best for GSU and the corridor.

“So I said wait a minute, hold on…we are building a premiere destination that’s heavy on tourism so we want to make sure all the development is leading to something that’s beautiful, that’s going to amplify the district," said Cyrei Daniel with the Historic King District Business Association.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State University for a response.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group