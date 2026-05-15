Nearly 1,000 people receive help with ‘Ask a Debt Expert’ event on Channel 2

ATLANTA — Debt is a big concern for so many of you. That’s why Channel 2 Action News held an event in our newsroom this week to connect viewers with debt experts.

And it’s not too late to get help.

Credit card debt reached an all-time high of $1.28 trillion at the end of 2025 with the average debt per card holder just under $8,000. Add in concerns about inflation, gas prices and interest rates, families are feeling the pinch on their budgets.

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In a live called “Ask a Debt Expert” on Wednesday, Money Management International debt counselors joined Channel 2 Action News to provide help to viewers who had questions about their debt.

All of it for free and online.

By the end of Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m., counselors connected nearly 1,000 people with experts and provided one-on-one help to people who reached out.

It’s an important first step when stressed out about debt. Money Management International told us the most common stressor: paying down credit cards.

The “Ask a Debt Expert” live event ended Wednesday, but you can still get connected to Money Management International here. It is a nonprofit organization and it is free to connect.

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