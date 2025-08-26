Near-record low: Temperatures to the 50s by morning

Look where we’re headed by Wednesday morning – under a clear sky, we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist will be tracking the cool weather LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our average low for this time of year is 71 degrees.

It has been a while since we had temperatures this cool in August, with the last time under 60 coming in 2004.

The record low for the day is 57, set all the way back in 1879.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group