Near-record high temps today, widespread rain on way to end week

The spring-like warmth isn’t ending Thursday with near-record highs expected today. Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking widespread rain to end the week.

Severe Weather 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Thursday will be our warmest day of the year so far with near-record highs in the mid-70s.

The other part of the forecast is the rain. Monahan says there will be a chance each day through Saturday as cold fronts move through.

A few isolated showers across north Georgia for Thursday. As we head into Saturday, expect more widespread rain. Monahan says up to an inch of rain is possible in spots and you may hear a few rumbles of thunder.

The cooler weather returns early next week. Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for forecast updates on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group