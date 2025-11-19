Near-record high temperatures this week

ATLANTA — It’s mid-November, but it will feel more like early October for the second half of the week.

The average high for this time of year is 63 degrees in Atlanta. But Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Wednesday’s high of 78 degrees will fall just shy of the Nov. 19 record set in 1982. But on Thursday and Friday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’ll likely tie or even break record highs.

We’re tracking the temperature trend and your next chance for showers, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group