Near-record high temperatures expected for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures are going to be turning much warmer in the next few days. By the end of the week, we could be seeing near-record levels.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Highs by Thursday going up to 86 degrees, and on Friday we could see our record in jeopardy, as we are going up to a high of 87 – the record for the day is 85 degrees.

Highs still in the upper 80s on Saturday. Typically, we see temperatures into the lower- to mid-70s this time of year. Even in the middle of May, the average high is just 81, so it will feel more like mid to late June as we close out the week.

But don’t get used to it. As we take a look ahead, the eight to 14-day forecast shows the temperatures are going to be dropping to cooler levels even below normal.

Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News for updates.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group