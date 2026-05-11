NCAA Softball: Georgia hosting regional, Georgia Tech one of last four teams in

The NCAA Softball Division I committee unveiled which teams will get a shot at making it to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.

Both the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets made the field of 64.

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The Bulldogs earned the overall No. 10 national seed. They will host Clemson, UNC Greensboro and the College of Charleston in the Athens regional at Turner Softball Stadium.

Georgia’s first game will be against Charleston at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The winner of the Athens regional will face the Knoxville regional winner in the super regionals.

During the ESPN Selection Show, Georgia Tech was listed as one of the last four teams in. The Yellow Jackets will play in the Gainesville regional hosted by No. 6 seed national seed Florida.

Georgia Tech will play Texas State on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The Gainesville regional winner will play the Lubbock regional winner.

HOW NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT WORKS

Regionals: Double elimination

Super Regionals: Best of 3; better seed hosts

Women’s College World Series: Double elimination bracket play; best of 3 championship series

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