Mugshot released for man accused of deadly shooting on FSU campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The mugshot for the man accused of shooting and killing two men at Florida State University has been released.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, is accused of shooting eight people on April 17, killing two of them and injuring six of them.

His stepmother, Jessica Ikner, whose own alma mater is Florida State, is a deputy who was working as a school resource officer until the shooting, when she was granted personal leave.

Police said they believed Phoenix Ikner shot the victims using his stepmother’s former service handgun, which she had kept for personal use after the force upgraded its weapons.

The Tallahassee police department said they took Phoenix Ikner to the Leon County Detention Facility on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group