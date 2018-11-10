  • Motorist shot in drive-by loses control of car, crashes

    ATLANTA - A motorist lost control and crashed his car after being shot in a drive-by Saturday afternoon on Highway 166 at Greenbriar Parkway.

    All lanes were blocked as police investigated. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Police said a car drove up alongside the victim's car and fired several times at the victim, who drove off the road. 

    Police are searching for the shooter. 

