Motorist shot in drive-by loses control of car, crashes

ATLANTA - A motorist lost control and crashed his car after being shot in a drive-by Saturday afternoon on Highway 166 at Greenbriar Parkway.
All lanes were blocked as police investigated. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said a car drove up alongside the victim's car and fired several times at the victim, who drove off the road.
Police are searching for the shooter.
We're working to learn more details from police for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
JUST IN: Police say male driver shot in drive-by on Hwy 166, lost control of car, drove off road at Arthur Langford and Greenbriar parkways, has “serious injuries.” pic.twitter.com/s2RCnmVlkh— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 10, 2018
