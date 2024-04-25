Mother and daughter upset when their belongings are thrown onto the curb after an apartment fire

ATLANTA — A mother and daughter are outraged after the items from their fire-damaged apartment were thrown out on the curb.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with them on Wednesday on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., and they want to know why they weren’t notified.

This happened at the Cameron Run Apartments in East Point.

Jessica Newtown was in tears on Tuesday when she got to her apartment to find everything from furniture to clothing and more belonging to Jessica and her mother Natasha all thrown across the sidewalk.

“What really flustered me is when I saw my newborn baby’s hospital information, all his personal information, outside on the ground in the same yellow folder that got from the hospital,” said Jessica. “I think it is disrespectful, very disrespectful.”

This all started back in February when the apartment across the breezeway at Cameron Run caught fire. The flames didn’t reach Jessica and Natasha’s apartment, but they had water and smoke damage.

They took Jessica’s infant and moved out.

“When you cut on the heat or the air all the stuff from the other apartment is still going to come over into and be over anything,” said Jessica.

But Natasha says management was in communication with them, working with them on rent and promising them to work on their unit.

“She told me she would call me when they were coming and give me enough time to get my stuff out,” said Natasha Gano.

“We’ve been communicating with them asking them when they were going to get somebody to inspect it for us to go back into the unit,” said Jessica.

But they didn’t get that call.

Channel 2 Action News called the leasing office Wednesday and was told they were “not responding” to our inquiry. And emails to the management company were not returned.

For Jessica and Natasha, they just want to get some of their items taken from this pile back.

“God don’t like ugly,” said Natasha.

