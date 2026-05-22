More than just a game: Midnight Basketball League celebrates 10th annual championship matches

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and QuikTrip, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, hosted the 10th annual Atlanta Midnight Basketball League Championship event Thursday night.

The championship took place at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in West Atlanta.

The evening’s championship event featured both men’s and women’s championship games.

The competition began with eight women’s teams and 16 men’s teams. These teams competed over the last two months, eventually narrowing down to the top four teams for the championship games.

In the women’s championship, Team Us secured a 72-61 victory over Zone 6 Celtics. Following the women’s game, Yak’em overtook A1 Elite to claim the men’s championship title. The winning teams each received trophies and championship T-shirts to commemorate their success.

Fans attending the championship event were entertained by Harry the Hawk. They also received free T-shirts and participated in special giveaways from the Hawks and QuikTrip.

The Midnight Basketball League is a young adult initiative designed to empower youth and strengthen communities.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the league as a community-centered initiative to provide a secure environment for young people.

“To some, it may be just a game, but our Midnight Basketball League gives Atlanta’s young people a safe, fun and welcoming place to be and opens the door to a world of opportunities,” Dickens said. “As we celebrate the league’s 10th season, I am grateful to our partners like the Atlanta Hawks and proud of the role this program plays in keeping our youth engaged, supported and prepared for the future.”

Organizers say the program has achieved proven results in helping reduce crime while connecting participants to critical resources.

Jon Babul, vice president of Community Impact and Basketball Programs at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, pointed out the long-term positive effects of the program.

“For a decade this program has demonstrated the power of safe spaces, and we are proud to support a place where community members can play basketball, build lasting camaraderie and develop the life skills that lead to brighter futures for all,” he said

Robert Smith, director of Operations for the Atlanta Division at QuikTrip, said his company is proud to have partnered for this program.

“QuikTrip stores are part of this community. Our employees live here, our customers live here and their safety and well-being matter to us deeply,” Smith said. “When the neighborhoods around our stores are stronger and safer, that’s felt by the people we serve every day. The Midnight Basketball League does exactly that.”

In addition to competitive men’s and women’s basketball games, the event offers a range of supportive services and community resources. Vendors and partners provide employment assistance, free haircuts, complimentary food, music and access to programs that support personal and professional development.

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