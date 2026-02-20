Periods of rain through Saturday, turning much colder this weekend

Wet weather returns to north Georgia to finish up the work week and start the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking two cold fronts that will bring rain and even the chance for a few storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked scattered showers and a few downpours on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Tracking the rain and timing out the temperature drop, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The rain will gradually move out as we head throughout Friday, but more rain arrives for Saturday. Monahan says a few isolated storms are possible for the south metro on Saturday.

It will still feel like spring with our temperatures. Atlanta hit 79 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record for Feb. 19 set 135 years ago in 1891.

Expect a near-record high for Friday, but there are changes coming next week with cooler temperatures.

