More hazy skies Tuesday from Canada wildfire smoke

We have been dealing with hazy and smoky skies since the weekend across north Georgia.

That smoke is coming from wildfires, many of them uncontrolled, over the prairies of central Canada. As of Saturday, there were 77 uncontrolled fires burning across Canada.

The alignment of the Jetstream is pushing that smoke right down here toward Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan pointed out thick areas of smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere above us, but not so much on the ground. That’s why we are not smelling it, and it is not causing significant air quality issues.

The smoke is going to continue to hang out into Tuesday and will filter the sunshine.

By Wednesday, the upper-level wind will start to carry that smoke away from us, and we will gradually see more of the blue sky.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have forecast updates, as rain returns later this week, on Channel 2.

