Months after being hit by truck, 11-year-old ready to join basketball team

ATLANTA — SJ Pyron, 11, isn’t letting an accident that happened earlier this year stop him from putting on a jersey and taking the court.

In March, Pyron, who lives in west Tennessee, was hit by a truck while getting the mail.

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He spent more than a month in a nearby ICU before being flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for rehab.

Doctors say his injuries were so severe, they did not initially think he was going to survive.

He spent months working with physical, speech and occupational therapists at Children’s.

They say he has gone from not being able to walk to talk to getting ready for middle school in the fall and joining his school’s basketball team.

His family started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset medical costs.

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