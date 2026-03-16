Mom of 3’s small business Instagram account wrongly flagged for child exploitation material

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs business owner is the latest to reach out to Channel 2 Action News about her Meta accounts being permanently deleted for “child sexual exploitation, abuse and nudity.”

Online, Melissa Mor is “Mrs. Push.”

The mother of three’s business sells push gifts to celebrate big moments for moms.

So, her own kids sometimes make an appearance in her social media.

“When I do, it’s the back of their heads or them looking down. They are a big part of my business because my business is push presents,” Mor told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

But on March 10, her Instagram account with more than 10,000 followers was shut down for violation of Meta terms of service for child sexual exploitation, abuse, and nudity.

Mor assumed it was a mistake that would quickly be fixed.

“Every morning, I keep waking up thinking today is going to be the day. I did nothing wrong. And there was no email,” Mor said.

Instead, right after filing an appeal and providing information like her driver’s license and passport, she got a note saying her account is “permanently deleted.”

And she’s not alone. In a December Channel 2 Action News investigation, we showed you how the same thing is happening to people across the country.

Tara Hanover’s Our town magazine in Cobb County lost its Facebook place until we got involved.

“I am worried because it impacts my work, it impacts my business,” Hanover said.

Melody Edwards had never even posted on her Instagram page when it was disabled.

“Some pretty heinous accusations and nothing could be further from the truth,” Edwards said

An online petition charging Meta with “wrongfully disabling accounts with no human customer support” now has more than 60,000 signatures.

Meta told us in December that it has rolled out new AI technologies to both monitor for inappropriate behavior and help restore accounts.

In Melissa Mor’s case, while the “Shop Mrs. Push” Instagram was gone, her friend spotted than an imposter site, “Shop Mrs. Rush using her face, her pictures and based in Japan popped up when you searched for Mor’s business.

“She said, you don’t come up, but there’s an account called Shop Mrs. Rush. And there were videos of myself, there was my content, my signature yellow boxes, my jewelry, everything,” Mor said.

That imposter account had been up since October, but when Mor and others spotted it this month and reported it, Meta took it down that day.

But she hasn’t had the same success with her account.

Even though she pays for a Meta verified account, she has not been able to reach a human being to help.

We reached out to Meta about this too, they have not responded yet.

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