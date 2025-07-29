MLB Speedway Classic between Braves and Reds set to break attendance record

BRISTOL, TN. — Major League Baseball will soon see one of its highest-attended games ever on August 2.

MLB announced that the Speedway Classic, featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. the Cincinnati Reds, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, has already sold over 85,000 tickets.

The game is set to surpass the previous regular-season game attendance record of 84,587, established on Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the New York Yankees.

August 2 will not only feature the game, but also concerts headlined by Jake Owen, Tim McGraw, and Pitbull.

It will also be the first MLB game ever in the state of Tennessee.

The first pitch will be between two Hall of Famers: The Braves’ Chipper Jones will pitch to the Reds’ Johnny Bench.

The all-time attendance record was set during an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox on March 29, 2008, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with 115,300 fans in attendance.

