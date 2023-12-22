Missing Indianapolis teen, boyfriend potentially driving through Georgia, FBI says

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisting Indianapolis police, is expanding a multi-state search for a missing teenager to include now Georgia.

According to officials, Akary Cruz, 14, of Indianapolis, Ind., left her home on Monday night or early Tuesday wither her 20-year-old boyfriend, Esvin Cruz Cante.

In a note she left behind, Cruz said she and Cante were in love and wanted to be together, saying the two were “planning to leave for Guatemala where Esvin is from,” according to law enforcement officials.

Cante is reportedly driving a 2010 blue Honda Civic with the tag reading 783CNO.

“FBI Atlanta is assisting in the search of a missing 14-year-old girl out of Indianapolis. She left her home on 12/19 and is believed to be traveling with her older boyfriend. We believe they are traveling through the state of Georgia,” agents said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the two is asked to call 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.

The FBI Atlanta office asks that anyone who spots Cruz or Cante while in Georgia call 911 of the FBI office at 770-216-3000.

