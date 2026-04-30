Missing I-95 truck driver’s body found, FBI says

Chatham County, Ga. — A body discovered in Coastal Georgia has been identified as Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, the missing truck driver from a Brevard County I-95 rest area.

Gonzalez disappeared after collecting a shipment of cars on April 16 at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia, intended for delivery to Miami, Florida, WFTV reported.

The FBI said Alejandro Gonzalez picked up multiple cars from the Port of Brunswick on April 16. He then headed for Miami, which was the scheduled drop-off location.

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The FBI said Gonzalez pulled over to rest shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a truck stop in Brevard County, Florida, and left shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to the truck’s GPS, the rig drove south to the next exit, then got back on the interstate and headed north toward Jacksonville.

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On April 17, the truck was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia, with several cars missing from the hauler.

FBI Tampa and Atlanta Divisions are leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or submit your tip online to:tips.fbi.gov

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